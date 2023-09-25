Abilene PD to increase traffic enforcement through the end of 2023

APD officers will focus on several driving factors including speeding, distracted driving, seatbelt and child restraint violations and driving while intoxicated.

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department said it will continue its increased traffic enforcement through the end of 2023.

The increased enforcement will go towards helping change driving habits and making the roads safer for all drivers. Selected officers will target specific areas of Abilene by increasing enforcement for a month-to-month period through a grant provided by the Texas Department of Transportation.

Increased enforcement will focus on several areas of the city including the Winters Freeway and the South First corridor. Officers will focus on several driving factors, including speeding, distracted driving, seatbelt and child restraint violations and driving while intoxicated.