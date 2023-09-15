Abilene PD hosting Trunk-or-Treat Oct. 26

Members of law enforcement, first responders and other community members and organizations will will be at the free, child-friendly event

ABILENE, Texas — It's almost time for Halloween, fall festivals, pumpkin patches and, of course, trick-or-treating.

In the Big Country, the Abilene Police Department announced it is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat Oct. 26, at police headquarters, 4565 S. First St.

Families are invited to come to the free event dressed in costumes.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., members of law enforcement, first responders and other community members and organizations will will be at the child-friendly event in the PD’s parking lot.

The department says children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.