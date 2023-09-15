Abilene PD hosting Trunk-or-Treat Oct. 26

ABILENE, Texas —
It's almost time for Halloween, fall festivals, pumpkin patches and, of course, trick-or-treating.
In the Big Country, the Abilene Police Department announced it is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat Oct. 26, at police headquarters, 4565 S. First St.
Families are invited to come to the free event dressed in costumes.
From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., members of law enforcement, first responders and other community members and organizations will will be at the child-friendly event in the PD’s parking lot.
The department says children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Parents and guardians are asked to be mindful it will be dark during the event and they should prepare themselves and children by wearing reflective clothing and having some type of lighting device such as a flashlight.