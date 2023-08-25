Abilene's National Night Out set for Oct. 4

The annual event gives community members a chance to interact with the Abilene Police Department.

ABILENE, Texas — Looking to get the chance to better know law enforcement officials in your community? National Night Out will provide a chance for just that.

The annual event is set for 5-8 p.m. at the Abilene Police Station, 4565 S. 1st St., and will include free food and drinks from United Supermarket Store #548, a bouncehouse, face painting from the Abilene Public Library, the Abilene Fire Department and various displays by the APD bomb squad, K9 Unit, Motors Officers, Bearcat and APD drone.

Food trucks will also be on site with meals available for purchase.

The free event is meant to create a sense of community between law enforcement and the community.