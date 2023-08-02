All Abilene ISD students will receive free meals in the 2023-2024 school year

The AISD said it will provide free breakfast and lunch to students at every campus in the district throughout the 2023-2024 school year.

ABILENE, Texas — All Abilene Independent School District students will have free meals provided by the district in the upcoming school year.

The district is able to provide this service because it met qualifications for the Community Eligibility Provision, a non-pricing meal service option for school districts under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs.

The CEP enables schools to offer free meals to children and eliminates the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals. The new approach reduces AISD families and school leaders burdens while helping students receive nutritious meals.