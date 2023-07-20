Annual Children's Business Fair set for July 29 in Abilene

The event will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Mall of Abilene, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road.

ABILENE, Texas — Children, ages 6-14, will have the chance to show off their entrepreneurial skills for one day only during an upcoming free event.

The annual Children's Business Fair is set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 29 at the Mall of Abilene as hosted by the Abilene Chamber of Commerce.

"The Chamber is proud to invite families, community members and local businesses to join in the excitement and support of our extra small business owners," Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Doug Peters said. "By attending, community members can help make a meaningful impact on the future of our business community by celebrating youthful innovation, business acumen and community engagement."

The event is being sponsored by the Abilene Teacher's Federal Credit Union.