ATEMS senior named as 2024 semifinalist for National Merit Scholarship

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene Academy of Technology, Engineering, Math and Science (ATEMS) senior has been named one of the nation’s semifinalists for the 2024 National Merit Scholarship, the Abilene Independent School District announced Wednesday.

Dathan Dillnger is one of more than 16,000 high school seniors nationwide who received the distinction and continues in the competition. The corporation will award around 7,140 National Merit Scholars with scholarships totaling nearly $28 million in the spring.

To be considered for a National Merit Scholarship, semifinalists have to fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level. About 95 percent of semifinalists are expected to get to the finals with about half of the finalists winning a scholarship and a Merit Scholar title. Finalists will be notified in 2024.

Semifinalists represent less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors and include the highest-scoring entrants in each state. In addition to his academic success, Dillinger is one of the most accomplished musicians in the district, the AISD said.

He is member of the Cooper High School Cougar orchestra and has been selected twice as a Texas Music Educators Association Texas Music Scholar. Last year, Dillinger advanced to the state solo and ensemble contest after receiving all-region honors with a first-division rating on a Class 1 solo. He was also part of a combined quartet with Cooper and Abilene High musicians that posted a first-division rating on a Class 1 ensemble.

Dillinger played the cello in the orchestra for the theatrical production of “The SpongeBob Musical,” which combined the dramatic and musical talents of Abilene High and Cooper students.