Cigarette discarded in trash can cause of fire at Abilene home

The Abilene Fire Department said the estimated cost of damages to the home on Amarillo Street is $50,000.

ABILENE, Texas — A cigarette discarded in a trash can was determined to have caused a fire at an Abilene home early Tuesday morning.

Just after midnight, the Abilene Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 400 block of Amarillo Street.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire showing from the home. They made a transitional attack, were able to stop the spread of the fire and put it out quickly.

The home's occupants were able to get out unharmed and the American Red Cross was contacted to help them.