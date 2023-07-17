DPS: Abilene man killed, four others injured in SUV crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver was "discovered to be under the influence of alcohol" and said a blood analysis is pending.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — The driver who died in a July 12 single-vehicle crash at the intersection of SH 325 and FM 1082 in Taylor County was "discovered to be under the influence of alcohol", the Texas Department of Public Safety said Monday.

A preliminary crash report from DPS said Demodrick Lamond Garrett, 48, of Abilene, was driving an SUV south on FM 1082, approaching the State Hwy 351 intersection. Garrett ran a stop sign at FM 1082, traveled through the SH 351 intersection and went into the barrow ditch on the south side of the intersection.

The SUV hit an embankment, then vaulted over a residential driveway, the report states.

Garrett and his four passengers were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The passengers were all taken to Hendrick Medical Center with injuries - three were listed in stable condition, one was listed in critical condition.

Garrett was taken to a hospital in the Metroplex and pronounced dead later that day.