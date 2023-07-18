Dyess AFB to hold active shooter training exercise Wednesday

The exercise is to evaluate base response to an active shooter and to ensure the readiness of emergency and safety personnel during a crisis.

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — The Dyess Air Force Base 7th Bomb Wing will have a training exercise Wednesday, July 19.

The exercise will evaluate base response to an active shooter and ensure the readiness of emergency and safety personnel during a crisis.

During the exercise, residents on or near Dyess AFB may hear announcements over the “giant voice” system, hear sirens and see emergency response vehicles.

Delays at the gates may be experienced by drivers entering or leaving the base. Plan to arrive early for appointments and call in advance to make sure appointments and services are not impacted by the exercise.

“It is critical for Dyess airmen to participate in exercises to ensure we are prepared for any scenario at America’s Lift and Strike Base,” Col. Joseph Kramer, 7th BW commander, said in a Dyess press release.