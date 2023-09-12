Fire at Abilene home causes an estimated $30,000 in damages

Abilene Fire Department crews were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire, minimizing interior fire damage.

ABILENE, Texas — A fire at a home on South 10th Street in Abilene was contained and put out quickly by Abilene Fire Department crews Monday evening.

The AFD responded to a residential structure fire call in the 2700 block of South 10th Street at around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The first arriving fire units found heavy fire on the exterior back porch that had extended to the exterior of the structure. The fire had also intruded into the attic space of the home, the AFD said.

Crews were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire, minimizing interior fire damage.

No one was home at the time of the fire.