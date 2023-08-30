Touchdowns, field goals scored mean fireworks at ACU football season opener

ABILENE, Texas — Fireworks are planned during Thursday's Abilene Christian University football game, the Abilene Fire Department says.
ACU will host Northern Colorado at 7 p.m. Thursday for the Wildcats season opener. During the game, fireworks will be utilized during the National Anthem and any time ACU scores a touchdown or field goal.
Residents in surrounding neighborhoods should be prepared to hear or see fireworks multiple times Thursday evening around Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium. If you live in the immediate area, please take necessary precautions to keep your pets and family safe.