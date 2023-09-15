Free car seat check-up, resource fair in Abilene for National Child Passenger Safety Week

TXDot Abilene District, Goodwill West Texas and the D.R.I.V.E. Safe Coalition are partnering for the event.

ABILENE, Texas — If you're a parent of infants and young children, you likely have had to install a child safety seat in your vehicle. But, is it installed and secured correctly?

On Saturday, Sept. 23, a group of Big Country organizations are teaming up to help you make sure your children are safe.

The event will be at Goodwill Abilene, 2200 N. 1st St., under the big blue awnings at Kirkwood and 2130 N. 2nd St.