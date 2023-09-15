Free car seat check-up, resource fair in Abilene for National Child Passenger Safety Week

ABILENE, Texas — If you're a parent of infants and young children, you likely have had to install a child safety seat in your vehicle. But, is it installed and secured correctly?
On Saturday, Sept. 23, a group of Big Country organizations are teaming up to help you make sure your children are safe.
The Texas Department of Transportation Abilene District, Goodwill West Texas and the D. R. I. V. E. Safe Coalition are hosting a Car Seat Check-Up and Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 23, to conclude National Child Passenger Safety Week, which runs Sept. 17-Sept. 23.
The event will be at Goodwill Abilene, 2200 N. 1st St., under the big blue awnings at Kirkwood and 2130 N. 2nd St.
During the event, certified child passenger technicians will provide hands-on instructions on how to correctly place a child in a child safety seat, help parents with the installment of child safety seats, offer tips on how to choose the appropriate safety seat based on the child’s age, height and weight, and make sure child safety seats have not been recalled or expired.