Hardin-Simmons reaches $5.6M goal for science center construction

The fundraising goal was reached with a $600,000 grant from the Mabee Foundation.

ABILENE, Texas — Hardin-Simmons University announced Thursday that it has reached its $5.6 million goal to cover initial construction costs on the university's Newman-Richardson Science Center. The goal was reached with a $600,000 grant from the Mabee Foundation.

HSU was able to accomplish this feat in just over a fiscal year with help from donors, foundations, hard work and prayer, a release from the school said.

Construction is underway to renovate and revitalize the entire Newman-Richardson building. Its HVAC systems have been updated and multiple lab spaces have been renovated.

“This building has played a significant role on campus for many years. We are excited about the renovations updating our labs and classrooms to ensure our students learn in the best facilities available,” Ash Wright, vice president of Alumni Engagement and Advancement, said.

After meeting initial construction costs, HSU's next goal is to create a building endowment for considerable potential to help solve future expansion and capital renewal needs related to the ever-changing world of STEM programs. By taking this proactive step, HSU is continuing to invest in the Newman-Richardson Science Center’s future.

“HSU has a long tradition of educating future healthcare professionals and scientists. The demand for these critical fields is only growing—and to meet that need, HSU must have a modern, state-of-the-art facility to continue providing an excellent foundation and preparation for future endeavors,” Brad Butler, MD, FASA, D.ABA and 1997 HSU graduate, said.

Students who graduate from HSU’s science programs have high acceptance rates into prestigious graduate programs and job placement in desired fields. To continue to meet and surpass industry standards, the building endowment funds will allow HSU to stay ahead of trends and continue to offer the best education to its students.