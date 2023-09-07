Hendrick Service Center relocates some departments to Mall of Abilene

The relocation was done in an attempt to offer more streamlined services.

ABILENE, Texas — The Hendrick Service Center will now be home to the business services/billing and medical records/release of information customer services department.

Human resources will also be found at this location at the east entry of the Mall of Abilene, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road.

The relocation happened Sept. 6, affecting Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Medical South customers alike in an attempt to create more streamlined services.