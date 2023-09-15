Second linear accelerator added to Hendrick Cancer Center in Abilene

The accelerator allows for tumor treatment without incision or hospital recovery.

ABILENE, Texas — Receiving a cancer diagnosis is not easy for anyone and ongoing surgeries can make this experience all the more daunting.

Hendrick Cancer Center in Abilene recently introduced a second linear accelerator, called The Edge, which will treat and track tumors in real time without the need for incision or hospital recovery.

This process will enable a shorter treatment process for brain, spine, lung, esophagus, prostate and additional tumor types and medical professionals will be able to pinpoint the tumor's exact moving location.

Varian Medical Systems created this device which can also synchronize imaging, patient positioning, motion management, beam shaping and dose delivery.