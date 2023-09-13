x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Abilene

Mental health resources available in Abilene following death of 26-year old rodeo participant

Skee Burkes died Sept. 9 during a bronc riding event.
Credit: West Texas Fair & Rodeo

ABILENE, Texas — 26-year old Skee Burkes died Sept. 9 after being bucked off a bronc at the West Texas Fair & Rodeo at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene. 

Following this incident, the Expo Center Board of Directors and staff has provided a list of mental health resources to those who might have been directly impacted and/or are in need of extra help. 

Available services including the following: 

According to the Board of Directors and staff, some signs to look out for include loss of appetite, change of sleeping patterns, fatigue and/or exhaustion, sensitivity to light and/or sounds, sadness, anxiety, unwanted thoughts about death, shock, anger, neediness, difficulty concentrating, making decisions and processing information, being disorganized, distracted and more forgetful than usual. 

The Abilene community encourages individuals to seek help where it is needed. 

RELATED: 26-year old bronc rider dies following injuries at Abilene rodeo

More Videos

In Other News

Expo Center of Taylor County manager issues statement on death of bronc rider, Skee Burkes

Before You Leave, Check This Out