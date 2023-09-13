Mental health resources available in Abilene following death of 26-year old rodeo participant

ABILENE, Texas — 26-year old Skee Burkes died Sept. 9 after being bucked off a bronc at the West Texas Fair & Rodeo at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.
Following this incident, the Expo Center Board of Directors and staff has provided a list of mental health resources to those who might have been directly impacted and/or are in need of extra help.
Available services including the following:
- Mosaic Wellness Counseling and Coaching: 325-232-7530 or office@mosaicwellnessonline.com
- Ministry of Counseling and Enrichment: 325-672-9999
- Hendrick Hospice Bereavement
- Griefshare Support Group: 325-692-6776
- Texas Family Institute: 325-676-8963
- Freedom Counseling: 325-676-2039
- Grounded Roots Family Development Center: 325-261-0268
According to the Board of Directors and staff, some signs to look out for include loss of appetite, change of sleeping patterns, fatigue and/or exhaustion, sensitivity to light and/or sounds, sadness, anxiety, unwanted thoughts about death, shock, anger, neediness, difficulty concentrating, making decisions and processing information, being disorganized, distracted and more forgetful than usual.
The Abilene community encourages individuals to seek help where it is needed.