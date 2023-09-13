Mental health resources available in Abilene following death of 26-year old rodeo participant

Skee Burkes died Sept. 9 during a bronc riding event.

ABILENE, Texas — 26-year old Skee Burkes died Sept. 9 after being bucked off a bronc at the West Texas Fair & Rodeo at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.

Following this incident, the Expo Center of Taylor County board of directors and staff have provided a list of mental health resources to those who might have been directly impacted and/or are in need of extra help.

Available services including the following:

According to the board and staff, some signs to look out for include loss of appetite, change of sleeping patterns, fatigue and/or exhaustion, sensitivity to light and/or sounds, sadness, anxiety, unwanted thoughts about death, shock, anger, neediness, difficulty concentrating, making decisions and processing information, being disorganized, distracted and more forgetful than usual.