Early Police say the motorcycle rider hit a van turning west toward Brownwood.

EARLY, Texas — Early Police say a motorcyclist was flown to a Fort Worth hospital Thursday after colliding with a van.

At approximately 4 p.m. Thursday Early Police officers and Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to a crash at CC Woodson and Early Boulevard. A motorcycle traveling east on CC Woodson hit a van turning west toward Brownwood from FM 2525.