Multiple fire crews responding to large fire off Hwy 83/84 in Taylor County

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the Hilltop Fire is 400 acres and at 10% containment as of 8:04 p.m. Friday.

ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE (2:22 p.m. Aug. 19): According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Hilltop Fire is currently still active. It is 25% contained and covers a 225 acre radius.

UPDATE (10:01 p.m. Aug. 18): The Hilltop Fire is contained at 10% and Hwy 83/84 is open for vehicles. Those who evacuated can return to their homes and animals can remain at the Taylor County Expo Center over the weekend.

Buildings are not currently in danger but be prepared to leave at any time.

Do not call 911 as firefighters will remain on scene.

UPDATE (7:58 p.m. Aug. 18): According to recent updates from the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, Verizon Wireless is currently out of service and the Hilltop Fire is now 10% contained, reaching more than 400 acres total.

Pets can be taken to the Taylor County Expo Center and those looking for a safe place can go to The River of Life Church until 9 p.m.

Additionally, the City of Abilene is using an emergency management system to provide updates on the current fire. Text ABITAYTX to 99411 for continued information.

UPDATE (5:53 p.m. Aug. 18): The Taylor County Sheriff's Office has issued a voluntary evacuation request for anyone living between the Old Coleman Hwy and US 83/84.

"The fire may not look close to you at this time but if the wind changes direction the fire could spread quickly," the TCSO said.

Northbound traffic on Hwy 83/84 has been shut down because of fire equipment in the area.

Big Stars Farm said on social media it has a place to bring livestock residents in the voluntary evacuation area.

"We have pasture space and barn pens for horses or cows and limited space for goats and chickens. This offer stands as long as this post is still up," the post said.

Additionally, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office said if you have animals that you are evacuating, you can take them to the Taylor County Expo Center.

ORIGINAL STORY: Multiple fire crews are responding to a large fire off US Hwy 83/84, south of the Old Coleman Hwy, Friday afternoon.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office said the fire is moving northeast of the rest area.

Local firefighters are on scene fighting the fire. The TCSO is asking residents to avoid calling 911 to report the fire because the 911 system is being overloaded.

The sheriff's office said it will give periodic updates and that everyone in the area needs to be on standby.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the Hill Top Fire is 200 acres and at 0% containment, as of 5:25 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. More information will be published as it becomes available from officials.