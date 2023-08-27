New rideshare service available through CityLink Abilene

The new ZipZone app can be used to book, request and purchase rides from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri. weekly.

ABILENE, Texas — Looking for an easier way to navigate northwest Abilene public transportation?

CityLink Abilene has a solution: ZipZone. This new app will enable users to request, purchase and book rides in popular areas including the Christian Service Center, Criminal Justice Department Parole Office, Day Nursery of Abilene Sherry Lane, Five Points Industrial Park, Mockingbird Branch of Abilene Public Library and United Supermarket on N. 10th St. and Willis Street.

This transportation service is available 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri. weekly for $3.00 or the cost of a day pass.

If paying with cash, an exact amount is required.

ZipZone will also be aligned with bus routes 9 and 10 through the end of Sept where travelers can use both services to transfer to Wash-this-Way on route 9, Walgreens on route 10 and North Mockingbird and N. 12th bus stop route 12.

Trips can be booked anywhere from one week to two hours ahead of time depending on availability.