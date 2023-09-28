Passerby pulls person out of a house on fire, Abilene FD says

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department said the occupant of a house that was on fire Thursday morning was pulled from the home from a passerby. Two dogs that lived at the home were found dead inside.
Fire crews responded to a structure fire call at around 12 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South 12th Street. They found a single-story house with smoke and flames venting from the back side of the structure.
The only occupant of the home was found in a yard across the street. The AFD said a passerby saw the fire, went into the house and pulled the occupant out. The unidentified occupant was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
The fire was extinguished, but the home had significant damage to its interior kitchen, attic space and exterior back wall. AFD said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation and damages are estimated at $40,000.