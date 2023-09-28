Passerby pulls person out of a house on fire, Abilene FD says

Two dogs did not make it out and were found dead inside the home.

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department said the occupant of a house that was on fire Thursday morning was pulled from the home from a passerby. Two dogs that lived at the home were found dead inside.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire call at around 12 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South 12th Street. They found a single-story house with smoke and flames venting from the back side of the structure.

The only occupant of the home was found in a yard across the street. The AFD said a passerby saw the fire, went into the house and pulled the occupant out. The unidentified occupant was taken to the hospital for evaluation.