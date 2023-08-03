Pecos and the Rooftops to headline Rock and Roar at Abilene Zoo

ABILENE, Texas — Pecos and the Rooftops are set to headline the 2023 Rock and Roar event Sept. 8 at the Abilene Zoo.
Fellow Texas musicians The Droptines will also perform, along with a third act that has not yet been announced.
Rock and Roar will feature up-close animal encounters, food and cocktails. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the first performance at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets start at $35 for general admission for adults and $17 for children under 17, with premium and VIP packages also available. Children 2 and under are free. Zoo members receive a $5 discount on all ticket levels.
To purchase tickets, or enter for a chance to win free tickets and an opportunity to introduce one of the Rock and Roar bands, go to abilenezoo.org.
The ticket contest runs through Sept. 4. Visit abilenezoo.org for official contest rules and to participate.