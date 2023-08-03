Pecos and the Rooftops to headline Rock and Roar at Abilene Zoo

Three Texas bands will perform at the Sept. 8 event including Pecos and the Rooftops, The Droptines and a yet-to-be announced act.

ABILENE, Texas — Pecos and the Rooftops are set to headline the 2023 Rock and Roar event Sept. 8 at the Abilene Zoo.

Fellow Texas musicians The Droptines will also perform, along with a third act that has not yet been announced.

Rock and Roar will feature up-close animal encounters, food and cocktails. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the first performance at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $35 for general admission for adults and $17 for children under 17, with premium and VIP packages also available. Children 2 and under are free. Zoo members receive a $5 discount on all ticket levels.

To purchase tickets, or enter for a chance to win free tickets and an opportunity to introduce one of the Rock and Roar bands, go to abilenezoo.org.