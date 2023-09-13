x
Abilene

Want to pet a sloth? Now you can starting Sept. 21 at Abilene Zoo

Tickets will be available in advance during select dates and times.
Credit: Abilene Zoo

ABILENE, Texas — It's not everyday you're able to pet a sloth. 

However, for those who are interested, Abilene Zoo will be offering new sloth tours on select dates starting Sept. 21. 

Visitors will be guided by a zoo employee for this hands-on experience available to all ages at the zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane. 

"We are excited to introduce our visitors to this one-of-a-kind experience," Abilene Zoo curator Robert Trejo said. "Sadie the two-toed sloth is a beloved member of our zoo family and an amazing ambassador for her species. Our hope is this encounter will not only educate but also inspire a deeper appreciation for the conservation of sloths and their ecosystems." 

Tour participants will learn facts, struggles and conservation efforts in relation to the two-toed sloth. 

Group sizes will be limited to a certain number and tickets are on sale now at abilenezootours.

