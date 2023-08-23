U.S. Air Force Band's Airmen of Note to perform in Abilene

The group will play at the Abilene Convention Center as part of its nine-day community relations tour through Texas and New Mexico.

ABILENE, Texas — The United States Air Force Band’s “Airmen of Note” will perform at 3 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

The group's performance is part of a nine-day community relations tour to Texas and New Mexico, honoring the service of airmen, both past and present, and highlighting the excellence of military members working across the globe.

All concerts are free and open to the public. Tickets for the show will be available Sept. 12.

The Airmen of Note is one of the six performing ensembles within The United States Air Force Band, the premier musical organization of the U.S. Air Force.

Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia Bolling in Washington, D.C., The United States Air Force Band honors those who have served, inspires American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and connects with the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States.