At least 80 vehicles up for auction from the Abilene PD

ABILENE, Texas —
In the market for a used vehicle? There's an auction of about 80 seized and abandoned vehicles scheduled in Abilene.
The Abilene Police Department said its impound facility will auction abandoned vehicles with RENEBATES.COM. Bids open Oct. 2, and close at 2 p.m. Oct. 12.
Vehicles may be viewed in person at the APD Impound between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 2349 Sandy St. Vehicles may not be viewed in person any other times. Pictures of the vehicles are provided at the online auction site.
The impound lot is off Hwy 80E (Business 20), one mile east of Judge Ely Boulevard, turn south on to Shaffner Road and east at the intersection of Sandy Street.