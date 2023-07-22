West Nile virus found in mosquito trapped in the Abilene Zoo area

The City of Abilene said it will spray for mosquitos Monday evening after a mosquito in the Abilene Zoo area tested positive for West Nile virus.

ABILENE, Texas — The City of Abilene said it will spray for mosquitos Monday evening after a mosquito in the Abilene Zoo area tested positive for West Nile virus during routine trapping and testing.

The zoo will remain open over the weekend and will provide mosquito repellant for guest use at the entrance. The City said it will release more details about Monday night's spraying, including the time frame and the locations affected.

Zoo staff and the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District are working together to ensure the health and safety of all animals. Zoo staff is relocating certain animals to off-exhibit locations before Monday night’s spraying to prevent exposure to the insecticide.

The insecticide the City uses is EPA approved, but residents in the spraying area should avoid contact with the spray by staying indoors. People in interviews while trucks are actively spraying should remain in their vehicles with the windows up and the air conditioning off until the trucks pass and the spray is no longer visible.

Residents should also make plans to keep animals indoors during the time frame until the fog has dissipated and the residue is dry (approximately one hour). Residents who come in contact with the spray are advised to wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water.

West Nile virus is a disease spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. Residents are encouraged to follow the four Ds to best protect themselves from mosquito bites:

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outside.

Use insect repellent containing DEET.

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood.

Avoid being outdoors during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Studies continually prove the most effective means of preventing mosquito borne illness is to prevent mosquito breeding. The City of Abilene Environmental Health Department uses a phased response approach to mosquito treatment which limits the spraying of insecticide to when mosquito borne illness is detected through routine surveillance.