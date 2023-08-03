West Texas Weekend events, Aug. 4-6

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

11 a.m. - Super StoryTime: Hooray for Kids Day, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

3 p.m. - Just Between Friends Back to School Sale, Taylor County Expo Center, 1700 TX 36

3:30 p.m. - Tween Summer Camp Series, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

5:30 p.m. - AYSA Adult Open Gym Nights, Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center, 1042 Loop 322

6 p.m. - Eric Logan, The Winery at Willow Creek, 4353 S. Treadaway Blvd.

6 p.m. - First Friday August, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St.

6 p.m. - Parent's Night Out, The Dive Spot, 1701 Lytle Trail

6 p.m. - Bruner Community Pep Rally, Bruner Auto Chevrolet GMC, 224 Early Blvd. - EARLY

6:30 p.m. - Los Bromigos Duo, Lytle Land & Cattle, 1150 E. South 11th St.

7 p.m. - August Downtown Friday Night, downtown - SWEETWATER

7 p.m. - Big Country Performing Arts' "Disaster! the Musical", Paramount Abilene, 352 Cypress St.

7:30 p.m. - Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Savings Safari Summer Bash, Adventure Cove, 2742 S. 9th St.

SATURDAY

8:30 a.m. - Citizens EMS Don't Run with Scissors Fun Run, Citizens EMS, 911 S. 1st St. - CLYDE

9 a.m. - Just Between Friends Back to School Sale, Taylor County Expo Center, 1700 TX 36

9 a.m. - August Trail Hike, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA

10 a.m. - Shop Hop Downtown, downtown Abilene

10 a.m. - Family Fun Saturday, National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.

10 a.m. - Family Day, Lehnis Railroad Museum & Visitor Center, 700 E. Adams St. - BROWNWOOD

11 a.m. - Fourth annual Backpack Giveaway, Drug Emporium Abilene, 2550 Barrow St.

11 a.m. - Express ER's Back to School Bash, Express ER Abilene, 4157 Buffalo Gap Road

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons, Abilene Public Library Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

3 p.m. - Back 2 School Bash, Abilene's Imagination City, LLC, 1401 S. Danville Drive

6 p.m. - Floral Arrangement Class, The Winery at Willow Creek, 4353 S. Treadaway Blvd.

6:30 p.m. - Rampage: The Harder They Fall, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

7 p.m. - Big Country Performing Arts' "Disaster! the Musical", Paramount Abilene, 352 Cypress St.

7 p.m. - Zak Webb, Spotlight on the Singer Songwriter Series, CHAPS - Coleman Museum & Gallery at Heritage Hall, 400 W. College Ave. - COLEMAN

7 p.m. - Danny Jaymes with Skrumkloud, SunnHaus Brewery, 344 Clark Road, Suite B

7:30 p.m. - The Self Band, Blue Agave Cattle Company, 107 Main St. - BLACKWELL

8 p.m. - Karaoke Night, 1 Mic Stand, 706 N. 6th St.

8 p.m. - Modern Mimes with Von Tez, Fatboy's, 525 Arnold Blvd.

8 p.m. - The Remedy, The Ironwood Cantina at Los Trece, 3901 US-84 183E - EARLY

8 p.m. - Throttleneck, CJ's Cigar Lounge, 110 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

8:30 p.m. - Krislyn Arthurs, Heff's Burgers, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

9 p.m. - Benefit for Khayman Delarosa, The Crazy Lemon, 540 Pecan St. - BROWNWOOD

9 p.m. - Metal Night with Cinephilia, The Zone Bar, 3112 S. 27th St.

SUNDAY

9 a.m. - Just Between Friends Back to School Sale, Taylor County Expo Center, 1700 TX 36

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

7 p.m. "Rocky Horror Picture Show" viewing and costume contest, 1 Mic Stand, 706 N. 6th St.

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

10 a.m. - Sunset Jr. ribbon cutting ceremony, 502 N. Van Buren St.

10:30 a.m. - For the Brave Olympics (see full schedule below), Sports Next Level, 2838 College Hills Blvd.

11:30 a.m. - Renovation reveal and ribbon-cutting ceremony, Community Hills Christian Church, 3309 Knickerbocker Road

5:30 p.m. - Ballet San Angelo "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" free performance, Brooks and Bates Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

6 p.m. - Geek Night: Minecraft (adults only), Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

6 p.m. - Dylan Wheeler with Case Hardin, Cooper's Bar-B-Q, 20809 US Hwy 277S - CHRISTOVAL

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - Get Crafty, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

10 a.m. - For the Brave Olympics (see full schedule below), Sports Next Level, 2838 College Hills Blvd.

10 a.m. - Mathis Law Firm Back to School Car Show & Backpack Giveaway, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

10 a.m. - First Saturday, Chicken Farm Art Center, 2505 Martin Luther King Drive

10:30 a.m. - 10th annual Back to School Celebration Backpack Giveaway, Sunset Mall, 4001 Sunset Drive

1 p.m. - Ice cream social, Angelo West Branch Library, 3013 Vista del Arroyo Drive

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

6 p.m. - Back in Black AC/DC Tribute, Cooper's Bar-B-Q, 20809 US Hwy 277S - CHRISTOVAL

8 p.m. - Navegantes del Bravo Gran Balle, Club El Patron, 1616

9 p.m. - Derek Teague Band, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

SUNDAY

1 p.m. - Pinball tournament, Glitches Arcade, 19 E. Concho Ave.

3 p.m. - Grape Stomp, Christoval Vineyards, 5000 Cralle Road - CHRISTOVAL