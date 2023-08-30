Worship group UPPERROOM set to perform Sept. 2 at Abilene Christian University

The event starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale to the public now.

ABILENE, Texas — Looking to hear live worship music?

A performance group called UPPERROOM will be at Abilene Christian University Sept. 2 not just for students but also for the general public.

The "Table Nights" tour event is set for 7 p.m. at the Teague Special Events Center, 1600 Campus Ct.

UPPERRROM is originally from Dallas and they have garnered approximately two million monthly Spotify listeners.

The group itself is made up of approximately 160 volunteers each week and their tour locations consist of Story Church in Lubbock, Casa Del Rey Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Antioch Church in Phoenix, Arizona and Jesus Culture in San Diego, California.