Abilene's 2023 'Children's Art + Literacy Festival' welcomes biggest crowd yet

As the official "Storybook Capital of America," Abilene has been hosting its "Children's Art + Literacy Festival," CALF, for the past 11 years.

The 2023 festival began June 10 with a record number of registrants from 21 states and parts of Mexico.

According to the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council, 5,824 people signed up, which was a 7% increase compared to years past.

The focus of this year's event was on artist and author Brian Lies, who was in attendance.

Lies' work can currently be seen at the National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature in an exhibit called "Brian's Magnificent Garden."

The festivities included "Group Day," a Storybook Parade and the opening of a new Storybook Sculpture based on Lies book, "The Rough Patch."

June 11 is the final day of the 2023 festival, where attendees can enter the Abilene Zoo for free with CALF passes.