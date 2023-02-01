Suspected Idaho killer due in court for extradition hearing

Bryan Kohberger's extradition hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Monroe County Courthouse.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Bryan Kohberger remains locked up at the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

He was arrested on Friday in Chestnuthill Township at his home in a gated community.

He faces first-degree murder charges in Idaho, where he is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November.

"It's amazing that they got him, especially that far away. You know, following it a little bit, you imagine it was somebody closer," said Jim Goodwin, Canandaigua, New York.

Kohberger is awaiting extradition back to Idaho.

Over the weekend, Kohberger's public defender in Monroe County, Jason LaBar, said Kohberger wants to go back to Idaho to prove he didn't commit the crime.

Kohberger's family released a statement through that public defender that reads in part, "We care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them. We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family, we will love and support our son and brother..."

Kohberger is a Pennsylvania native, and his parents still live in Albrightsville, where he grew up.

He attended Pleasant Valley High School and graduated from DeSales University.

Newswatch 16 spoke with one of Kohberger's high school friend about their relationship.

"We just hung out and talked, and that's what it was it wasn't anything crazy it was a typical friendship," said Casey Arntz, friend of Kohberger.

As for what happens next, Idaho authorities say Kohberger has to appear in Idaho court before details of their investigation can be released.

"These murders have shaken our community, and no arrest will ever bring back these young students. However, we do believe justice will be found through the criminal process. This was a very complex and extensive case. We developed a clear picture over time. And we stand assured that the work was not, the work is not done, be assured the work is not done. It's just getting started," said Chief James Fry, Moscow Police Department.

As for how quickly Kohberger could be back in Idaho, his public defender in Monroe County believes he could be on a plane, in custody, by Tuesday night.