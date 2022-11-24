Active weather on the way to West Texas

Some of our eastern counties saw isolated showers and storms this morning into the afternoon hours from a shortwave that moved into our area. A cold front moved through our area earlier today and helped to spark showers and storms in our eastern counties. Now, all eyes turn to the cut off low over New Mexico. This low-pressure system is expected to dig south into the big bend region. this will lead to strong lift and instability over us. Along with increasing moisture, showers and storms are expected late tonight through Black Friday. Our area is currently under a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall. This means that our viewing area could be prone to flash flooding tonight into Friday. Models are suggesting that our area could see between 1.5-2.5 inches of rainfall. With all this in mind, remember to stay away from low-lying areas and low elevated areas. Never drive through flooded roads! TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN! Tune in tonight for my full forecast tonight at 9 p.m. for more weather updates.