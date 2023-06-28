ACU announces new marketing vice president

Sharon Ayala started her new role after previous work at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego.

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Christian University will now have a new face as the marketing vice president.

San Diego native Sharon Ayala has accepted her new role at the university, where she started her first day June 26.

Ayala received her education with an honorary degree from Baylor University and a bachelors degree from Point Loma Nazarene University.

The San Diego native spent time working as a congressional page in the United States House of Representatives.

She was previously employed at Corky McMillan Companies in San Diego and she also led a nonprofit project, the Aja Project, for refugees and immigrants in her hometown.

“Sharon has an impressive background in marketing strategy, value modeling and attribution, brand management and communication. We’re looking forward to the energy, creativity and expertise Sharon will bring to our marketing efforts and team,” ACU president Dr. Phil Schubert said.