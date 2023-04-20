ACU begins $4.5M fundraising campaign for Landon Saunders Center for Joy and Human Flourishing

The funding will honor former Abilene speaker and lecturer Landon Saunders.

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Christian University recently announced the start of a $4.5 million fundraising campaign to construct the new Landon Saunders Center for Joy and Human Flourishing.

The new center will honor former Abilene preacher and speaker Landon Saunders, who has donated an extensive amount of financial records, audio and video recordings and more to the university's Brown Library.

Since 1971, West Virginia native and former Arkansas minister Saunders has been the president of Heartbeat, Inc. nonprofit.

Heartbeat has been located in Abilene, Houston and New York City and Saunders even hosted a NYC radio show on NBC, CBS and Armed Forces networks.

Saunders currently lives in Vermont where he helps lecture with the Yale University Center for Faith and Culture as well as the Caris Life Sciences Foundation.

He also spends time lecturing and on April 19, he was recognized as honorary Doctor of Humane Letters as well as ACU Library Friend of the Year.

“Landon has an uncanny ability to communicate religious and theological messages to audiences that don't have a religious background,” Library Sciences dean James Wiser said. “He has also served as mentor to hundreds of business leaders and ministers from around the world. He is also the nicest man alive and the most mesmerizing speaker.”