ACU graduation set for Dec. 16 at Moody Coliseum

Tickets are required for entry.

ABILENE, Texas — University commencement ceremonies provide students the chance to celebrate graduation with the support of family and friends.

At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Abilene Christian University will host a commencement ceremony for 430 graduates, while recognizing 228 bachelor's degrees, 144 master's degrees and 58 doctoral degrees.

For the first time ever, graduation will be held in the new Moody Coliseum and it will also be livestreamed in Boone Family Theatre for those without tickets or who cannot attend in person.

Each graduate was given seven tickets ahead of time as required for entry and the ceremony will be led by 2022 Teacher of the Year and Department of Bible, Missions and Ministry assistant professor Dr. Brad East.

The graduation regalia is also updated this year with purple and white on the robe cuffs and purple on the escort robes.

Additionally, the ACU commencement stole is another new tradition where escorts of graduates will be given a stole if they are current or future students at the university.