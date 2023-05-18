ACU hires two founding deans for new colleges

The hiring is part of a restructuring process meant to expand upon academic programs.

ABILENE, Texas — Two new deans will be walking the campus at Abilene Christian University this upcoming school year.

As part of a recent academic restructuring initiative, Dr. Dirk Nelson will come onboard as the founding dean for the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences whilst Dr. Charla S. Miertschin will be the new founding dean for the College of Science and Engineering.

"We are thankful to our search committees and are looking forward to the expertise, passion and new perspectives Dirk and Charla will bring to these new academic units," provost Dr. Robert Rhodes said.

The university announced three new colleges - the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences and the College of Science and Engineering- along with new department locations a few months prior.

Now the initiative is in full force with Nelson and Miertschin as lead components.

Nelson completed his undergraduate studies at Montana State University and he furthered his education with a master's degree and Ph.D. from the University of Kansas.

Most recently, he worked as the dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences at West Texas A&M University.

Miertschin is a former ACU chemistry and biochemistry student and she also has a Ph.D. in chemistry from Texas A&M University and a postdoctoral fellowship from Trinity University.

ACU hopes this addition of two new deans will continue their mission of academic growth.