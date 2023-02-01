ACU hosts events, chapels throughout February in honor of Black History Month

This month will include a silent disco, movie night, discussion panel and more on the campus.

ABILENE, Texas — Black History Month has been honored and celebrated every February for the past 53 years in the United States.

At Abilene Christian University, this month long observation will be recognized on campus with a wide variety of events and activities for students, faculty and staff to attend.

There will be a mixture of events and chapels during the month as listed:

11:30 a.m. Feb. 2, at World Famous Bean: African American Soul Food

6p.m. - 9 p.m. Feb. 3, at Hunter Welcome Center: Black History Month Silent Disco

11 a.m. Feb. 6, at Moody Coliseum: Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Chapel Speaker Series: Cle Montgomery

6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Feb. 8, at Chapel on the Hill: Welcome to the Table: Empowering Conversations on the Black Experience

11 a.m. Feb. 9, at Hart Auditorium: Black Student Union Chapel: Professional Development

11 a.m. Feb 13, at Moody Coliseum: Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Chapel Speaker Series: Tryce Series

6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Feb. 17, at Hart Auditorium: Replug Black Business Fair and Movie Night

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Feb. 21, at the Reading Commons in the Brown Library: Significant Black Influences in Our Lives

5:30 p.m. Feb 22, at Boone Family Theatre: Faith, Race and AC-YOU Discussion Panel

5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Feb 24, at Hunter Welcome Center: AFRAM Festival

11 a.m. Feb. 27, at Moody Coliseum: Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Chapel Speaker Series: Bobby Griffin

9 p.m. - 11 p.m. Feb. 28, at World Famous Bean: Late Night Breakfast