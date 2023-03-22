ACU professor Charles Wadlington arrested for indecency and sexual assault of his children

The university was made aware of Wadlington's arrest March 22 and he has since been placed on administrative leave.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — Abilene Christian University professor Charles Wadlington has been arrested for indecency and sexual assault of his children as of March 22 in Taylor County.

The professor and his wife, Mary, have three adopted children all under the age of 18 years old and on March 10, detectives received initial information about Wadlington's acts of abuse.

It was reported that Wadlington had been sexually abusing all three of his children, two girls and one boy, in the home they all lived in.

In fact, the oldest daughter, 17, stated her father had been abusing her since 2018 when she was just 13, and she moved away from home at 15-years-old as a direct result.

Wadlington's son reported the abuse started for him in 2022, while the youngest daughter (14 or younger) had been sexually assaulted since December 2022-January 2023.

When the 17-year old daughter brought up her concerns to her mother, Mary Wadlington said to consider what would happen to the other siblings while Charles would attempt to offer bribes of money, shopping trips, etc.

