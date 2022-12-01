ACU to host town hall meeting Dec. 6

The meeting will be centered around the Nuclear Energy eXperimental Testing Lab and the new Dillard Science and Engineering Research Center.

ABILENE, Texas — Research and innovation are often important parts of the college experience.

At 6 p.m. Dec. 6, Abilene Christian University will be hosting a town hall meeting and question and answer session at the Hunter Welcome Center to discuss the Nuclear Energy eXperimental Testing Lab and the establishment of the Dillard Science and Engineering Research Center.

The NEXT Lab is working to create a molten salt research reactor at ACU with the help of the Georgia Institute of Technology, Texas A & M University and the University of Texas at Austin.

Additionally, the SERC is a 28,000 square foot research center being built on campus that will make ACU stand out from other programs.

The meeting will focus on updates regarding the NEXT Lab and SERC and it is open to the public.

According to an ACU press release, multiple speakers will also be in attendance such as NEXT Lab director and physics and engineering professor Dr. Rusty Towell, chief planning officer Blair Schroeder and research vice president Dr. Rusty Kruzelock.