Former Minnesota Vikings coach Adam Zimmer dies at 38

MINNEAPOLIS — Adam Zimmer, son of Minnesota Vikings ex-head coach Mike Zimmer and a former defensive coach for the team, has died at the age of 38.

Zimmer's sister Corri Zimmer White posted on Instagram Tuesday morning that Adam passed away on Monday.

"I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was. I’ve felt pain like this once before but it’s been a while and I didn’t know I was able to feel like this again," she wrote.

"Please pray for our family as we try to navigate through this," Corri added.

"We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Adam Zimmer," Vikings ownership said in a statement. "Adam was a kind, respectful man, and over his years in Minnesota, it was evident he cared tremendously about his family, his players, his fellow coaches and the Vikings front office staff. Our thoughts are with Mike, Corri, Marki and the entire Zimmer family."

Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Adam Zimmer 💔 pic.twitter.com/cPHGU4A9c3 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 1, 2022

Adam Zimmer broke into the NFL in 2006 with the New Orleans Saints. He was hired by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2010 as an assistant linebackers coach and spent the 2013 season with the Bengals as an assistant defensive backs coach in Mike Zimmer's final season there as defensive coordinator.

“Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news,” Bengals owner Mike Brown said in a statement. "Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us — they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.”

When the Vikings hired Mike Zimmer as head coach in 2014, he brought his son with him to coach the linebackers. In 2020, Zimmer promoted Adam to co-defensive coordinator with Andre Patterson.

Adam Zimmer remained in the role through the 2021 season. He was fired by the Vikings earlier in 2022 after his father was let go from the team. In the summer, he began working with the Cincinnati Bengals as an offensive analyst.

Mike Zimmer’s wife and Adam Zimmer’s mother, Vikki Zimmer, died unexpectedly at age 50 in 2009. That was Adam Zimmer's last year with the Saints, when they went on to win the Super Bowl.

“We had fond memories of Adam from the four years he spent in our organization as an assistant coach,” the Saints said in a statement. “Adam was knowledgeable, hard working, well-liked by everyone he came into contact with, and enthusiastic. During his time with the Saints, he quickly developed into an excellent coach.”

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

