Adjusted holiday hours for Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Since 1870, Thanksgiving has been nationally recognized as a federal holiday in the United States, where many businesses are closed and people gather together for food and celebration.

Many City of Abilene services and operations will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 for the holiday and will reopen at the beginning of next week.

On Nov. 25-26, the following organizations will not be open to the public: City Hall, Abilene Taylor County Public Health District & MERCY Health Clinic, offices at the Convention Center, Abilene Regional Airport administration office, Parks & Recreation office, recreation centers and senior services, Abilene Animal Shelter, Police and Fire Administration offices, Solid Waste services office, Environmental Recycling Center, Abilene Brush Center, Water Utility Customer Service Center, Abilene Municipal Court and Main, Mockingbird and South libraries.

However, Abilene Police and Fire departments will remain open and water emergencies can be fixed by calling 325-676-6000.

Trash pickup will be canceled Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 for residential areas and there will be no city transit those days, either. Paratransit will be available Nov. 26 but evening operations will not be available.

Additionally, Abilene Zoo will be closed Nov. 24, but open Nov. 25 with regular times.