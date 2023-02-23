Cosori air fryer recall: No refunds. How to get a replacement item

You don't need a receipt, but you do need to submit a picture that shows you cut the cord to the appliance.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The recent recall of 2 million Cosori air fryers has folks asking, what it if any appliance catches on fire and burns the countertops in the kitchen, who pays?

Is your first call to your homeowner's insurance or the company that is recalling this appliance?

“My advice would be to call the insurance company and file that claim they are going to be the ones that are best equipped to handle any kind of subrogation, that's a lawsuit against the manufacturer, and get your home repaired and get you back to your normal status as soon as possible,” said Christopher Cook of Alliance Insurance Services.

The pros of making a homeowners claim:

The fix happens quicker than if you were to wait on the manufacturer to pay for damages.



Your homeowner's policy covers you make your home like the damage never happened, it makes everything new.

The cons of making a homeowners claim:

Will your insurance go up? Maybe, if you've not made a claim before.



“Unfortunately this may mean you lose out on your claim-free discount, which means your premium doesn’t necessarily go up, but you would see an increase without the discount and most carriers have a claim-free discount,” said Cook.