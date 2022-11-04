AISD Veterans Memorial Wall to have first dedication on Veterans Day

ABILENE, Texas — The inaugural dedication ceremony of the Abilene Independent School District Veterans Memorial Wall will be held at 9 .m. Nov. 11, on the grounds of Dyess Elementary School, 402 Delaware Road.
The wall, which is part of the new AISD Memorial Park, will feature the names of AISD students and employees who served in the U.S. military and have died. The veterans’ names included in the first ceremony were submitted this year by friends and families and the district plans to add names to the wall each Veterans Day as more families wish to honor their loved ones.
The ceremony will include remarks from leaders of AISD and Dyess Air Force Base, along with Dyess Elementary students and the Cooper High School JROTC color guard.
The AISD Memorial Park at Dyess Elementary also features a F-4D Phantom jet that has been part of the Dyess campus since 1990.
To submit a name for future consideration for inclusion on the wall, complete the Veterans Memorial Wall nomination form at forms.gle/TGsPkdTQxdaiHRvq7.