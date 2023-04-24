Albany man dies in single-vehicle crash on SH 6

Texas DPS said the crash happened on the evening of April 20, in Shackelford County, 6 miles south of Albany.

SHACKELFORD COUNTY, Texas — An Albany man was killed in a single-vehicle crash April 20 on State Hwy 6, six miles south of Albany.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report Justin Palmer Rodriguez, 36, was traveling north on SH 6, approaching a curve in the roadway. Rodriguez's pickup truck veered off the right side of the road and he took evasive action to steering back to the left.