Albany man dies in single-vehicle crash on SH 6

SHACKELFORD COUNTY, Texas — An Albany man was killed in a single-vehicle crash April 20 on State Hwy 6, six miles south of Albany.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report Justin Palmer Rodriguez, 36, was traveling north on SH 6, approaching a curve in the roadway. Rodriguez's pickup truck veered off the right side of the road and he took evasive action to steering back to the left.
The truck left the left side of the road and overturned. DPS said Rodriguez did not have a seatbelt and died from his injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.