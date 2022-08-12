Alexa, don't spoil my Christmas!

How to make sure your delivery notifications aren't heard by everyone in the house

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Alexa wakes you up, tells you the forecast, and reminds you about the plans you have later that day, but Alexa can spoil Christmas too. How?

Alexa also announces the delivery and the item out loud.

Let's not spoil the surprises, so to stop this from happening:

Open the Alexa app on your phone

Tap MORE (the three lines)

Tap Settings

Choose notifications

Select Amazon Shopping

Choose Let Alexa Say or Show Title For Items You've Ordered

Toggle it off

HOW DO YOU HIDE ORDERS FROM FAMILY MEMBERS?

WFMY News 2's Digital Director and her husband use the ARCHIVE system to hide orders from one another. To make this work for them though, they do ask each other if there has been a recent order, to make sure the other person did in fact archive the order.

ARCHIVE. When you are making your purchase, put your cursor arrow over Accounts & Lists. Then click on Orders. You'll go to that order and click VIEW order details. Then tap Archive Order. You'll want to click Archive Order to confirm.

TELL ALEXA TO THANK YOUR DELIVERY DRIVER & SEE WHAT HAPPENS

Amazon deliveries have become the norm. If you weren’t ordering items to be delivered before COVID, you absolutely are doing that now. How do you say thank you to your delivery driver? You just tell Alexa to do it for you!

Amazon started a ‘Thank You’ program on December 7, 2022. All you have to do is tell Alexa to thank your delivery person and Amazon will give them a five-dollar tip and you don’t have to spend a dime.

After delivery, you simply say, ‘Alexa, thank my driver’ and your delivery driver will receive five dollars at no cost to you

Amazon is doing this for the first one million thank you’s received. Deliveries are only eligible for this promotion for 14 days after the delivery is made.

WHAT IF YOU DON’T HAVE AN ECHO?

You can do it right on your phone, no problem.

Open up your Amazon app on your phone