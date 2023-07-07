Amazon Prime Day: Avoid porch pirates & the order confirmation scam

Amazon Prime Day is July 11 & 12. Scam days are every day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Amazon Prime Days are July 11 and 12, 2023. Scam days are all the time.



With all the orders the next could of days, there are two major scams to be aware of: porch pirates and the order confirmation scam.

AVOIDING THE PORCH PIRATES

“Amazon gives you the option of it being shipped to a store, have it shipped to work. You don't want it sitting on the porch for very long. Any steps you can proactively take as a consumer, are the best steps to take I always support those,” said Lechelle Yates of the Better Business Bureau.

Amazon delivery options include lockers at brick-and-mortar stores, as well as package pick-up at other stores.

Of course, porch pirates aren't the only Amazon scam waiting for you.

HOW TO AVOID THE ORDER CONFIRMATION SCAM

Fake order confirmation emails are already making their way to people’s inboxes.

“You're going to see these flood in because the scammers are hoping you're not paying attention and ordering so much that they can slip one of these fake ones in,” said Yates.

The fake order confirmation can be by text or email.

The ask is urgent, and you need to confirm your purchase of whatever item it is. (And really, does Amazon ever ask you this? No.)

The fake message includes a link or a phone number to call if you didn’t make the purchase.

Don't click any links or call any numbers