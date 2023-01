The public should be on the lookout for a gray 2022 Dodge Ram 3500 with the license plate SDD9435.

MIDLAND, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday night after an 11-month-old was kidnapped in Midland.

The girl, named Darla Steve is white. It is unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen.

The suspect in the child abduction is 29-year-old Zach Smith. He is also described as white.