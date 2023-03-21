On March 22, the American Red Cross will ask people across the country to participate in a day of giving.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The American Red Cross celebrates "Giving Day" on Wednesday to help with their disaster relief efforts across the country.

Giving Day is a critical part of Red Cross Month. The organization will collect donations and gifts of any size for their Disaster Relief Fund. Money raised on Wednesday will go toward families who need emergency shelter, food, emotional support and other assistance.

Red Cross officials said a donation on Wednesday could pack the extra power they need. For every donation made on Giving Day, partnerships with the Red Cross will match that amount and double the impact.

The Red Cross said that every 8 minutes, families are experiencing some sort of disaster across the United States. Whether a house fire or a flood, Red Cross said a donation made on Wednesday will help support families whose lives have been upended.

The goal for this year's Giving Day is to bring around 33,000 supporters of the Red Cross relief effort.

But there are more ways to help than just making a financial contribution. Red Cross said they are always looking for volunteers. People can also spread the word about the effort to friends and family by using #HelpCantWait on social media.

To donate, click here.