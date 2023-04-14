Americans with Disabilities Act Title 2 a topic of discussion among San Angelo city leaders

The ADA has been around since 1990, but the City has decided to make updates using a self-assessment survey.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Americans with Disabilities Act was first introduced approximately 33 years ago in the United States to further protect those with mental and physical afflictions on a civil rights basis.

In San Angelo, this law is a current topic of discussion among City leaders to determine any necessary changes or updates in the community.

"The part we're really working on now is Title 2 which deals with the accessibility for folks with our programs and services and facilities in local government," San Angelo City Attorney and ADA coordinator Theresa James said.

The City recently sent out a self-assessment survey to its various departments, which hasn't happened in San Angelo since the original ADA came about.

This survey will collect information "...on whether we have policies, practices and procedures that encourage people to access our programs or if there's things that prevent them unnecessarily from doing that," James said.

Some of the current city accommodations include reachable entries and parking lots at places such as the San Angelo Regional Airport, the San Angelo Nature Center and City Hall.

James said the self-assessment results were expected to be complete sometime during the week of April 17 and from there, the City can address specific issues.

"There's a lot of technology and things out there that help people who have accessibility issues that we haven't really gotten on board with yet so I anticipate that's the direction we're gonna go," she said.

Besides technology, James mentioned the potential for more sign language interpreters at city meetings, as well.

She plans to utilize her prior job experience in special education and advocacy to help make any changes while also promoting current accessibility opportunities to citizens.

The ultimate goal is to make "people more aware that we have services that you can utilize and come join us...," James said.