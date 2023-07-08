UPDATE: Missing Spring woman found safe, back home now, officials say

No other details were released about her disappearance or where she was found.

GALVESTON, Texas — A Spring woman reported missing out of Galveston was found safe, according to the Texas Center for the Missing. No additional details were released.

PREVIOUS STORY

A Spring family is hoping that someone knows what happened to their loved one during what was supposed to be a fun outing in Galveston over the weekend.

Amtul Momin, 19, was last seen near her car at a Wendy's along Seawall Boulevard near 24th Street. She spent Saturday enjoying Pleasure Pier with members of her family and mosque. A family friend said she went on a ride and got her shoes wet, so she went to her car, which was about a block away, to change. That was just before 8 p.m. and was the last time that she was seen.

Her loved ones spent Sunday posting signs around Galveston Island while also trying to find surveillance video that could help them find out what happened.

A friend of Amtul's family was told she was seen on Wendy's surveillance video trying to get into her car, but it's not clear if she ever got inside. Her phone was found by her car and her scarf was found nearby. The restaurant said it turned the video over to the police.

The family friend said Amtul is the oldest of four girls and she's very responsible. He said she was with her mother and siblings at Pleasure Pier and when she didn't come back, they got worried.

Amtul was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt.

Anyone with information about where Amtul could be is asked to call the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3628 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.