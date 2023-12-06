Angelo State baseball coach Kevin Brooks named NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's head baseball coach Kevin Brooks has been named as the 2023 NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year, by the American Baseball Coaches Association and ATEC. Brooks just completed his 19th season at ASU, finishing 56-9 overall while setting both the program and Lone Star Conference record for wins in a season while leading the Rams to their first-ever national title.

He surpassed 700 career wins this season and holds a 742-333 overall record at ASU with a winning percentage of .690, which ranks 10th among active coaches in Division II.



The 2023 ABCA/ATEC National Coaches of the Year will be honored at the 2024 ABCA Convention in Dallas Friday, Jan. 5 before clinics begin.



The ABCA/ATEC National and Regional Coaches of the Year are selected by members of the ABCA All-America & Coach of the Year committees in all nine divisions: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division and high school.